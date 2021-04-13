Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $163.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

