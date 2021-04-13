Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Sells $67,665.12 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zomedica stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 1,108,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,563,219. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

