Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Sells $67,665.12 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zomedica stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 1,108,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,563,219. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
About Zomedica
There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.