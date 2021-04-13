Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Sells $933,800.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00.

ZOM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,563,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Zomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

