ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ZDGGF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. ZOO Digital Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

