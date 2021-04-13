ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Short Interest Update

ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTNO opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. ZOOM Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.
ZOOM Technologies Company Profile
