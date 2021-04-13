Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $321.51 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 412.19, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

