Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Up 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.18 and last traded at $338.00. 181,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,250,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.26, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.