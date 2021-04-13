Zoracles One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Zoracles has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,493.92 or 0.02367759 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.