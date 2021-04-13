ZrCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $100,714.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

