Zuflo Coin Reaches Market Cap of $74,546.61 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $74,546.61 and approximately $22,336.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.