ZumCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $65.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

