Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,502 shares of company stock worth $1,259,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.