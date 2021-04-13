Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZUO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,502 shares of company stock worth $1,259,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 333,264 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

