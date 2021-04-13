Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders have sold a total of 83,502 shares of company stock worth $1,259,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.