Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ZURVY opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

