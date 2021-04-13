Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.69

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 5032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

