$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 131,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,035. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.