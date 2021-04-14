-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

