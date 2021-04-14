-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock remained flat at $$15.41 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 392,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.