-$0.17 EPS Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 38,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,426.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

