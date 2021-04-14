$0.27 EPS Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.64. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

