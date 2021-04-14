$0.33 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

