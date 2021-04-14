-$0.38 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

SGMS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 926,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

