$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. STMicroelectronics reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

