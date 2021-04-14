$0.41 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Leggett & Platt also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 3,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,303. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.