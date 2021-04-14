$0.45 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Umpqua posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,011. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.