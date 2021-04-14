$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,177,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.