$0.82 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,807 shares of company stock worth $4,708,365 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. 1,446,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

