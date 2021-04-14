$0.83 EPS Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MANT stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ManTech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.