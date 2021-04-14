$0.85 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $607.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in First Financial by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

