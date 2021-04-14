0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.57 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and $1.12 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

