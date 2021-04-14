0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $546,248.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $546,248.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.