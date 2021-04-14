0xcert (ZXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,411.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $41,411.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

