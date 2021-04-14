$1.03 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.95. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,513. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

