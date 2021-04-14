$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.38 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

