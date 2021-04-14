$1.36 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. Kadant posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

NYSE:KAI traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $181.75. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.05. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

