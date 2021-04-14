$1.44 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 million and the highest is $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

