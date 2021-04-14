$1.44 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 million and the highest is $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.