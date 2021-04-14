$10.97 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $10.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $12.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $126.82 million, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,288. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.