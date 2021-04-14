109,624 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 706,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.