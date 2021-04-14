111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in 111 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 111 by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 111 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 111 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

Shares of 111 stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.