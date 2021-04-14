$113.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post sales of $113.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.64 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $478.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

