115,000 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

