12,149 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in DaVita by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,678. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.12. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

