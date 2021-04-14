12,436 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $151.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

