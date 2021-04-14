1,336,636 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,336,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,642,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 769,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 54,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

