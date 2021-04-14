$145.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $145.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $132.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,556. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

