$153.03 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $153.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 669,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,806,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

