155,190 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of TransAlta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

