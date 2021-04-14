$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $16.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $18.20 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $86.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.22 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

