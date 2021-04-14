1,643,100 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,643,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,224,000. Norges Bank owned 0.35% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.73 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

